The Wolfe City Wolves won their Class 2A bi-district basketball playoff game and have advanced to the area round.
Wolfe City beat Collinsville 74-60 and next will face North Hopkins at 6 p.m. Friday at Commerce High School North Hopkins won its bi-district playoff, 47-38 over Rivercrest.
Wolfe City entered the playoffs as the runner-up in District 14-2A. Colllinsvile had finished third 13-2A. North Hopkins won the District 15-2A title with a 12-0 record.
Six other area teams that entered the playoffs lost their bi-district games.
Royse City lost its first 6A boys basketball playoff game in school history, 65-37 to Wylie. The Bulldogs were in their first season of 6A after moving up from 5A.
Pottsboro, the District 11-3A champion, beat Commerce 62-46 in a Class 3A bi-district game. Commerce advanced into the Class 3A playoffs as the fourth-place team in District 12-3A.
Boles, which finished third in District 15-2A, lost to 16-2A runner-up James Bowie of Simms 72-57.
The Celeste Blue Devils, who advanced to the region finals last season, lost 62-51 to District 13-2A champion Muenster.
Campbell, which was third in District 23-A, lost 59-51 to 24-A runner-up Sulphur Bluff.
Fannindel, fourth in District 23-A, lost 59-46 to 24-A champion Saltillo
University Interscholastic League
Boys State Basketball Playoffs
Bi-district
Class 6A
Wylie 65, Royse City 37
Class 3A
Pottsboro 62, Commerce 46
Class 2A
James Bowie 72, Boles 57
Muenster 62, Celeste 51
Wolfe City 74, Collinsville 60
Class A
Sulphur Bluff 56, Campbell 51
Saltillo 59, Fannindel 46
Area
Class 2A
Wolfe City vs. North Hopkins, 6 p.m. Friday, Commerce High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.