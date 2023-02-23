Wolfe City Wolves

  The Wolfe City Wolves won their Class 2A bi-district basketball playoff game and have advanced to the area round.

  Wolfe City beat Collinsville 74-60 and next will face North Hopkins at 6 p.m. Friday at Commerce High School North Hopkins won its bi-district playoff, 47-38 over Rivercrest.

  Wolfe City entered the playoffs as the runner-up in District 14-2A. Colllinsvile had finished third 13-2A. North Hopkins won the District 15-2A title with a 12-0 record.

  Six other area teams that entered the playoffs lost their bi-district games.

  Royse City lost its first 6A boys basketball playoff game in school history, 65-37 to Wylie. The Bulldogs were in their first season of 6A after moving up from 5A.

  Pottsboro, the District 11-3A champion, beat Commerce 62-46 in a Class 3A bi-district game. Commerce advanced into the Class 3A playoffs as the fourth-place team in District 12-3A. 

  Boles, which finished third in District 15-2A, lost to 16-2A runner-up James Bowie of Simms 72-57.

  The Celeste Blue Devils, who advanced to the region finals last season, lost 62-51 to District 13-2A champion Muenster.

  Campbell, which was third in District 23-A, lost 59-51 to 24-A runner-up Sulphur Bluff.  

  Fannindel, fourth in District 23-A, lost 59-46 to 24-A champion Saltillo 

 

     University Interscholastic League

        Boys State Basketball Playoffs

               Bi-district

               Class 6A

Wylie 65, Royse City 37

               Class 3A

Pottsboro 62, Commerce 46

              Class 2A

James Bowie 72, Boles 57

Muenster 62, Celeste 51

Wolfe City 74,  Collinsville 60

             Class A

Sulphur Bluff 56, Campbell 51

Saltillo 59, Fannindel 46

           Area

        Class 2A

Wolfe City vs. North Hopkins, 6 p.m. Friday, Commerce High School

