Commerce 64,
Blue Ridge 49
ROYSE CITY — The effects of a long layoff showed though the Commerce Tigers still beat Blue Ridge 64-49 in a Class 3A bi-district basketball playoff on Tuesday night.
Commerce coach Roger Brown said the Tigers played really well for about six minutes and then started making too many turnovers as Blue Ridge closed the gap. But the Tigers regrouped and went on another run to put the victory away.
“We just talked about getting back to the basics,” said Brown. “We hadn’t played in two weeks. Everybody’s in the same boat (due to postponements caused by inclement weather). It is what it is. I’m proud of this group.”
The victorious Tigers, who are now 18-5 for the season, advanced to the area round to play No. 1 state-ranked Dallas Madison. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Greenville High School. Madison, the 9-3A champion, won its bi-district playoff 78-61 over Pilot Point.
Leading only 26-23 in the second quarter, Commerce went on a 14-2 run over the next eight minutes to build a 40-25 lead. Dre Gadlin got the run started with a bucket inside and then Carlos Aubrey and Jeremy Joslin hit 3-pointers. The Tigers also cashed in at the line with free throws by Myles Boyd and Tyshon Harris and Harris scored on a putback.
Blue Ridge then capitalized on some Commerce turnovers to trim the gap to 43-40 early in the fourth quarter as the Tigers went scoreless for more than seven minutes.
But then Commerce answered with a 16-1 run to put the lead out of reach, getting some free throws from Jaydon Harris, J’Den Wilson and Tyshon Harris, some big buckets inside by Boyd, a 3-pointer from Ashton Seale and a bucket from Tyshon Harris as the Commerce lead grew to 59-41 with less than three minutes remaining.
Tyshon Harris, who was 5-of-6 from the line, led the Tigers with 15 points. Seale was next with 13, followed by Boyd with 12 and Jeremy Joslin with 10.
Jonathan Garza led the Blue Ridge Tigers with 11 points and Utah Porath dropped in 10 as the Tigers finished the season with a 19-9 record.
Class 3A bi-district
Commerce 13 17 12 21 —64
Blue Ridge 11 14 13 11 —49
C: Carlos Aubrey 3, Ashton Seale 13, Tyshon Harris 15, J’Den Wilson 5, Jaydon Harris 4, Dre Gadlin 2, Jeremy Joslin 10, Myles Boyd 12.
BR: Christian Longoria 2, Keenan Reid 1, Utah Porath 10, Casey Walls 7, Luke Jenkins 7, Logan Shade 9, Isaiah Gaddis 2, Jonathan Garza 11.
Records: C 18-5, BR 19-9.
Next game: Commerce vs. Dallas Madison, 7 p.m. Thursday, Greenville.
Brownsboro 59,
Caddo Mills 48
BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro took advantage of its home court to surprise the Caddo Mills Foxes 59-48 in a Class 4A bi-district playoff on Monday.
The victorious Bears advanced to the area round to play Lindale, which rolled to a 70-50 bi-district win over Gilmer. Lindale was the District 16-4A champion.
Brownsboro finished third in 14-4A. Caddo Mills shared the 13-4A title and went into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed from the district.
Wolfe City 53,
Maud 43
Wolfe City continued its climb up the Class 2A boys basketball playoff ladder, beating Maud 53-43 on Tuesday at the area round.
The Wolves, who also slipped past Muenster 43-41 at bi-district, advanced to the quarterfinals to play either McLeod or Lindsay. McLeod won its bi-district playoff 85-39 over Boles. Wolfe City was second in District 14-2A. Maud was fourth in 16-2A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.