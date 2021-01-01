The Greenville Lions’ and Lady Lions’ District 13-5A basketball games against Royse City scheduled for Saturday have been called off.
The Lions were to play at home against the Bulldogs and the Lady Lions were to play at Royse City. Both games were called off because of COVID-19.
Both the Lions and Lady Lions’ teams will be quarantining over 14 days and won’t practice during that time or play games.
The Lions’ non-district game at Sulphur Springs scheduled for Tuesday was ended at halftime due to concerns over the virus.
“It will not resume because it’s not a district game,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “We will be back in action on the 14th, 15th and 16th.”
Williams said the Lions will play at West Mesquite on Jan. 14, at Highland Park on Jan. 15 and at home against Royse City on Jan. 16. All three are district games.
“Our first day back to practice is Jan. 4,” said Lady Lions coach Erica Delley. “And then district games on 5th and 6th.”
The Lady Lions called off non-district games at Dallas Carter on Dec. 28 and at Mount Pleasant on Dec. 29.
The Lady Lions’ next scheduled district game is at home on Jan. 5 against Mesquite Poteet.
Bland (girls) 50,
Cumby 38
CUMBY — The Bland Lady Tigers jumped out to a 16-1 lead in the first quarter and never looked back during a 50-38 non-district basketball win over Cumby on Tuesday.
Connie Hughes led Bland with 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Monica Alonso shot in 11 points, while Alex McGee pulled down five rebounds as Bland improved to 9-1 for the season.
Bland also led 35-13 at halftime and 43-19 after three quarters.
Non-district girls
Bland 16 19 8 7 —50
Cumby 1 12 6 19 —38
B: Connie Hughes 26, Monica Alonso 11, May’C Lahvic 4, Alex McGee 4, Yadira Elias 3, Aziah Lopez 2.
Records: B 9-1.
