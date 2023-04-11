Though they’re a young softball team with six sophomores, a freshman, two juniors and only one senior in the starting lineup, the Melissa Cardinals are undefeated in district play.
The Lady Cardinals got a perfect game from sophomore pitcher Alex Starr to go with 13 hits on offense in a 12-0 District 13-5A win over the Greenville Lady Lions on Friday night at Monty Stratton Field.
The victory kept the 18-7-1 Lady Cardinals perfect in district play at 8-0.
The Lady Lions are still looking for their first district win. They are 0-9.
Starr did not allow a batter to reach base as she struck out nine, mixing a fastball with an effective riseball.
The Cardinals pounded two homers, including a two-run shot by Paisley Needham and a three-run blast by Caigan Crabtree, to go with an RBI double by Crabtree and a triple by Kindred Johnson. Crabtree drove in five runs.
Four Lady Cardinals finished with two hits: Crabtree, Needham, Emily Johnson, Kindred Johnson and Gabby Kuehler.
Lady Lions coach Caitlin Fowler said the Lady Lions competed better against Melissa than they did in a 15-0 loss at Melissa on March 14.
The Lady Lions trailed only 2-0 after two innings and 4-0 after three before giving way in the rematch.
The Lady Lions will be off on Tuesday before resuming district play on Friday at Sherman.
District 13-5A softball
Melissa 202 26 —12 13 0
Greenville 000 00 — 0 0 3
WP: Alex Starr, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 9 Ks.
LP: Brookelyn Waldrop, 13 hits, 12 runs, 3 ERs, 2 BBs, 1 K.
Leading hitters
M: Emily Johnson 2-2, 3 runs; Kindred Johnson 2-2, 3B, 2 runs; Caigan Crabtree 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Paisley Needham 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Makenna Ramsey 1-4, Alex Starr 1-3, Gabby Kuehler 2-4, Kassidy Bell 1-1.
Records: M 18-7-1, 8-0; G 0-15, 0-9.
Next game: Greenville at Sherman, Friday.
Royse City 7,
Greenville Lions 1
ROYSE CITY — Royse City took advantage of 11 walks and two errors to beat the Greenville Lions 7-1 in non-district baseball on Friday.
Four Greenville pitchers gave up 11 walks as Royse City finished with only three hits, including one each by Jacob Castillo, Hayden Tanksley and Drake McIver.
Easton Slagle led the Lions with three hits. Also with hits were Teagan Harmon, Brandt Downing, Jett Fifield and Stone Galay.
The Lions, now 11-13 for the season, are to resume District 13-5A play at home on Tuesday against Sherman. The 11-15 Bulldogs are to travel to Tyler Legacy on Tuesday for a District 10-6A contest.
Non-district baseball
Greenville 001 000 0 — 1 8 2
Royse City 201 130 x — 7 3 0
WP: Jadon Lyons, 5 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 0 BBs, 2 Ks in 3 IP; relieved by Daniel Vacio 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 4 Ks in 4 IP.
G: Bryce Samples, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 ERs, 3 BBs, 1 K in 1 IP; Jett Fifield, 0 hits, 2 runs, 3 ERs, 3 BBs, 3 Ks in 1 IP; Miles Wiggins, 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 ERs, 3 BBs, 0 Ks in 1 IP; Stone Galay, 0 hits, 1 run, 0 ERs, 2 BBs, 2 Ks in 1 IP; Daymien Bankston, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 0 Ks in 1 IP.
Leading hitters
G: Teagan Harmon 1-2, Easton Slagle 3-4, Brandt Downing 1-3, 1 RBI; Jett Fifield 1-3, Stone Galay 1-3.
RC: Jacob Castillo 1-1, 3 runs; Hayden Tanksley 1-3, 1 RBI; Drake McIver 1-3.
Records: G 11-13, RC 11-15.
Next games: Royse City at Tyler Legacy, Tuesday; Sherman at Greenville, Tuesday.
