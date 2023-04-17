Greenville’s Lions and Lady Lions will resume their quests for District 13-5A victories on Tuesday in baseball and softball.
The Lions are to play at Denison on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 p.m. The two teams are to meet again on Friday.
The Lady Lions are to honor their seniors and then will play Denison in the final scheduled home game of the softball season at 6:45 p.m. The Lady Lions have another road game scheduled for Friday at Princeton.
The Lions are 11-15 for the season and 1-7 in district play after falling 9-2 to Sherman on Friday. Sherman also beat the Lions 12-3 on Tuesday.
Greenville led Sherman 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth in the rematch but gave up four runs in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Sherman pitcher Paxton Samuelson limited the Lions to only three hits, singles by Easton Slagle, Brandt Downing and Miles Wiggins. Jett Fifield and Gage Blue drove in the Lions’ two runs.
Samuelson and Connor Clark both pounded two hits to lead Sherman. One of Samuelson’s hits was a triple.
Denison ranks third in the 13-5A baseball standings at 5-3 after sweeping Melissa 11-1 and 1-0.
The Lady Lions are 0-10 in District 13-5A softball after falling 10-1 at Sherman on Friday.
The Lady Lions were limited to only three hits, including two singles by Sydney Walker and a double by Kynna Rhoden. Walker scored the Lady Lions’ only run.
Jordyn Plumlee homered to lead Sherman, which also collected three hits from Bailey Miller and two from Lauren Whitmire.
Denison beat the Lady Lions 11-0 at home on March 24 but has struggled in other games.
Melissa and Lucas Lovejoy rank first and second in 13-5A softball.
