PARIS — The Wolfe City Wolves used a balance offense to slip past Paris Chisum 19-18 in non-district football on Friday.
Wolfe City ran for 234 yards and passed for 211.
Wolfe City quarterback Carson Herron was 13-of-28 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 86 yards on 16 carries.
Cayden Herron ran for a team-high 117 yards and a TD on 19 carries for the Wolves.
Harry Martinez caught three passes for 70 yards and a TD for Wolfe City, while Ryan Wallace caught four for 58 yards and a score and Landin Tomiello caught five for 69 yards.
Cayden Herron and Yunior Burciago both racked up 12 tackles to spark the Wolfe City defense and Brennon Russell rang up 11 tackles. Warren Richardson also recovered a fumble.
Chisum quarterback Matthew Griffith rushed for a game-high 151 yards and one TD and was 3-of-12 passing for 49 yards as the Mustangs dropped to 0-2 for the season.
Wolfe City improved to 2-0 including a 60-35 win over Leonard in the season opener.
