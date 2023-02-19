Two athletes with ties to Hunt County won U.S. indoor track and field national championships this weekend in New Mexico.
Tara Davis Woodhall, who has family from Greenville, won the women's long jump title with a best leap of 22 feet, 11 1/4 inches.
J.T. Smith, who is a senior at Texas A&M University-Commerce, won the men's 60-meter dash at 6.53 seconds, which was a personal-best time.
"Oh, man, it feels so good," said Smith when interviewed live on NBC by veteran track commentator Lewis Johnson. "My first sport is football and it's my love, but coming out here on the track and doing things I never thought I'd do, that's a huge blessing for me."
Johnson asked Smith what he was going to say to his football teammates back in Commerce about his speed.
"I'll make sure they never hear the end of it," said Smith.
Smith also won the NCAA Division II national championship in the 100-meter dash last spring in the time of 10.44 seconds.
He lined up at wide receiver and running back for the A&M-Commerce football team. He rushed for 545 yards and eight touchdowns in 23 games over three seasons for the Lions and caught 10 passes for 81 yards and a TD. He also returned four kickoffs for 90 yards this past season.
Smith won the national 60-meter title handily as Kendal Williams finished second at 6.59 and Isaiah Trousil was third at 6.61.
Woodhall, the long jump champion, is the daughter of former Greenville hurdler Ty Davis and the granddaughter of Greenville residents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane. The Reecy Davis Sr. Recreational Center in Greenville is named for her late great-grandfather, who was a boxer.
Woodhall, who is the current world leader with her winning distance, added to her growing resume that includes a sixth-place finish in the long jump at the Tokyo Olympics along with NCAA championships in the outdoor long jump (21-11 3/4) and the indoor long jump (22-9) while competing for the University of Texas. The indoor distance was a national collegiate record.
She also broke the U.S. college record in the long jump with a leap of 23-5 1/4 at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, which are named for a former Greenville Lions coach.
She also won California state high school championships in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter hurdles.
Woodhall, who married U.S. Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall on Oct. 16, 2022, has been coached for much of the time by her father, dating back to youth summer track and field days with the Wylie Flyers.
She won the U.S. indoor title by more than a foot as Rhesa Foster was second at 21-9. Tiffany Flynn took third with a leap of 21-6 1/2.
"It feels amazing," said Woodhall when interviewed on FloTrack after her latest victory. "It feels good to be back where I know where I am. And I'm just so excited, jumping, perform the way I know I can perform. Bringing it here and putting it on the track feels really good."
