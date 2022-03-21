FARMERSVILLE — Xak Wylie and David Waller of Greenville, Jonah Roberson of Royse City and Kayanna Cox of Caddo Mills were multiple event winners on Thursday at the Farmersville Farmer Joe Relays.
Wylie cleared a season-best 6 feet, 4 inches to win the varsity boys high jump and then ran the second leg on the Lions’ winning 4x200-meter relay. Waller, Wylie, Zayne Perry and O.J. Johnson clocked a winning time of 1 minute, 33.94 seconds. Waller also took the triple jump with a leap of 42-10 1/2 as the Lions finished fourth in the team standings with 87 points.
Roberson took the 100 (11.11) and 200 (22.72) dashes to help Royse City finish third behind Wills Point and Mabank in the team standings.
Royse City also won the 4x100-meter relay at 44.39.
Cox, who was a state qualifier for Whitewright last year in the 100-meter hurdles, won both hurdle races and the high jump as Caddo Mills finished fourth in the girls team standings with 81 1/2 points. Cox clocked a 16.08 in the 100 hurdles and a 48.62 in the 300 hurdles. She cleared 5-2 in the high jump.
The Greenville Lady Lions, who placed fifth in the team standings, picked up victories from Se’Niya Reed in the 200 (28.81) and Alyssa Cortez in the discus (97-3).
Farmersville Farmer Joe Relays
Thursday, Farmersvillle
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings — 1. Wills Point 127 1/4, 2. Mabank 120, 3. Royse City 101 1/5, 4. Greenville 87, 5. Blue Ridge 41, 6. Sanger 46, 7. Caddo Mills 39, 8. Community 35, 9. farmersville 12 1/4.
100-meter dash — 1. Jonah Roberson, Royse City, 11.11; 6. Jett Saldivar, Caddo Mills, 11.82.
200-meter dash — 1. Jonah Roberson, Royse City, 22.72; 3. Kamron Neal, Greenville, 23.62; 6. O.J. Johnson, Greenville, 24.22.
400-meter dash — 5. Wyatt Swinney, Royse City, 55.99.
800-meter dash — 4. Damian Lewis, Greenville, 2:11.51.
1600-meter run — 6. J.P. Payne, Royse City, 5:37.71.
3200-meter run — 5. Aiden Garcia, Royse City, 13:10.08.
110-meter hurdles — 1. Koen Parks, Caddo Mills, 16.54; 6. Christian Perry, Royse City, 18.11.
300-meter hurdles — 2. Koen Parks, Caddo Mills, 42.76; 5. Lance Jamison, Caddo Mills, 47.24; 6. Isaac Maldonado, Royse City, 48.90.
4x100-meter relay — 1. Royse City (Champ Petty-Dozier, Derrick Bradley, Breylon Harris, Miguel Smith), 44.39; 2. Greenville, 44.65; 6. Caddo Mills, 45.43.
4x200-meter relay — 1. Greenville (David Waller, Xak Wylie, Zayne Perry, O.J. Johnson), 1:33.94; 2. Royse City, 1:35.17; 5. Caddo Mills, 1:37.44.
4x400-meter relay — 3. Royse City, 3:41.80; 5. Greenville, 3:46.22.
Shot put — T5. Tyler Dean-Vasquez, Royse City, 36-2.
Discus — T4. Jacob Hall, Caddo Mills, 105-1; 6. Collin Howe, Royse City, 103-7.
High jump — 1. Xak Wylie, Greenville, 6-4; 6. Caden Lemmon, Caddo Mills, 5-8.
Pole vault — 2. Maximus Johnson, Royse City, 12-0; 3. Dylan Peoples, Royse City, 10-0.
Long jump — 2. Damian Lewis, Greenville, 19-6.
Triple jump — 1. David Waller, Greenville, 42-10 1/2; 2. Damian Lewis, Greenville, 40-0; 3. Derrick Bradley, Royse City, 39-10 1/2.
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings — 1. Mabank 108, 2. Blue Ridge 101, 3. Royse City 88, 4. Caddo Mills 81 1/2, 5. Greenville 73, 6. Farmersville 63, 7. Wills Point 41, 8. Sanger 35, 9. Community 29 1/2.
100-meter dash — 2. Ashley Allison, Greenvillle, 13.76; 3. Asia Green, Greenville, 13.79; 5. McKaelyn Reynolds, Caddo Mills, 13.95.
200-meter dash — 1. Se’Niya Reed, Greenville, 28.81; 2. Ramya Wilson, Royse City, 28.89.
400-meter dash — 5. Adeline Nenzou, Royse City, 1:06.02; 6. Marisa Richardson, Caddo Mills, 1:06.05.
800-meter dash — 3. Alexia Lohman, Royse City, 2:41.10.
1600-meter run — 4. Katelyn Bates, Royse City, 6:16.35; 5. Avery Yager, Royse City, 6:35.27; 6. Jocelyn Ramirez, Royse City, 6:42.86.
3200-meter run — 2. Katelyn Bates, Royse City, 13:26.49; 3. Avery Yager Royse City, 13:40.65; 5. Jocelyn Ramirez, Royse City, 14:01.99.
100-meter hurdles — 1. Kayanna Cox, Caddo Mills, 16.08; 3. Chyla Richardson, Royse City, 17.65.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Kayanna Cox, Caddo Mills, 48.62; 3. Chyla Richardson, Royse City, 51.63.
4x100-meter relay — 2. Greenville, 51.64; 3. Caddo Mills, 52.48.
4x200-meter relay — 2. Greenville, 1:53.57; 3. Royse City, 1:55.04; 6. Caddo Mills, 2:02.02.
4x400-meter relay — 4. Royse City, 4:47.28.
Shot put — 5. Xariah Phelps, Greenville, 30-0; 6. Taylor Allen, Caddo Mills, 29-1.
Discus — 1. Alyssa Cortez, Greenville, 97-3; 6. Brooke Hutchings, Greenville, 77-8.
High jump — 1. Kayanna Cox, Caddo Mills, 5-2; T2. Chyla Richardson, Royse City, 4-10; 4. Aubrey Colwell, Caddo Mills; T5. Marisa Richardson, Caddo Mills, 4-8.
Pole vault — 2. Shelbie Boling, Royse City, 9-0.
Long jump — 2. McKaelyn Reynolds, Caddo Mills, 15-1; 5. Adysen Manley, Caddo Mills 14-9.
Triple jump — 3. Marisa Richardson, Caddo Mills, 30-7; 4. Se’Niya Reed, Greenville, 30-6; 5. Trinidi King, Royse City, 30-6.
