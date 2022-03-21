Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.