COMMERCE — Alyssa LeBlanc tossed her second no-hitter of the season in game two on Wednesday at the John Cain Family Softball Complex to secure a doubleheader sweep for No. 19 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce in women’s softball.
The Lions beat the Henderson State Reddies of Arkansas by scores of 6-3 and 1-0 in non-conference play. A&M-Commerce is now 35-11 for the season while the Reddies dropped to 12-36.
LeBlanc (Katy), now 12-6 for the season, walked one and struck out seven in seven innings on the way to the third no-hitter of her career, becoming the only player in program history to have three no-hitters. She was backed by a defense that did not make an error.
The Lions scored their only run of that game without a hit in the third inning. MacKenzie Dugi (St. Hedwig East Central) earned a two-out walk and scored after a fly ball by Madison Schaefer (Frisco Independence) was dropped by the Reddies’ right fielder for an error.
Boley recorded the lone hit for the Lions, a ground-rule double in the fourth.
Henderson State pitcher Monica Monreal allowed three walks while striking out four.
Emily Otto (Lamar Consolidated) pitched a complete game in the 6-3 win to go 17-3 for the season. Otto allowed five hits, one walk and two earned runs while striking out eight.
After three scoreless innings, the Reddies’ Abbie Moore opened up the scoring with a two-run home run to left center in the fourth. The Lions answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, beginning with a solo home run from Avery Boley (Fort Worth Nolan Catholic).
After a walk drawn by Sabrina Anguiano (Riverside, Calif.) and a double by Uxua Modrego (Burlada, Spain), Dugi drove in Anguiano with a single to left. Modrego scored on a throwing error as the Reddies were trying to tag out Dugi, who stole second. A similar play allowed Dugi to score as a throw to get Schaefer went into the outfield.
Destiny Whitburn (Ector) scored from third in the fifth on a bunt by Anguiano and Schaefer added a solo home run in the sixth.
Monica Monreal singled in an unearned run in the sixth for the third run of the game for Henderson State.
Schaefer and Boley combined for four of the seven hits for the Lions. Schaefer had two stolen bases, while Alina Jasso (San Benito) and Dugi had one each. Krystal Lindsey had two of the five hits for the Reddies.
Their doubleheader with Oklahoma Christian planned for Sunday was moved to Tuesday due to threatening weather forecasts. Schedule game times at the John Cain Family Softball Complex are at noon and 2 p.m.
