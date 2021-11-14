MELISSA — Alvord ended Wolfe City’s 2021 football season, outscoring the Wolves 34-30 in a Class 2A-I bi-district playoff on Friday.
Alvord, now 8-3 for the season, advanced to the area round to play Italy, a 44-13 winner over Hamilton.
The Wolves finished at 5-4.
Wolfe City quarterback Caden Edwards was 9-of-14 passing for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards also rushed for 49 yards and one TD on 13 carries.
Josh Colvert led the Wolfe City rushers with 67 yards on 14 carries and Ben Cagle ran for 26 yards and a TD on five carries.
Tony Jones led the Wolfe City receivers with four catches for 104 yards and a TD. Kenseth Bradshaw caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Edwards.
Also catching passes for the Wolves were Adin McDonald (2-24), Colvert (1-12) and Carson Herron (1-11).
Wolfe City finished with 335 total yards.
Alvord passed for 148 yards and two TDs and ran for 158 yards and three scores.
