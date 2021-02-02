COMMERCE — After a very long wait, the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team will kick off its 2021 spring season this week, hosting Dallas Baptist University for a pair of matches.
The Lions are to play the Patriots at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and then again at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Field House.
The Lions last played on Dec. 5, 2019 when they lost in five sets to Arkansas-Fort Smith in the NCAA Division II tournament to finish at 24-7 for the season. The Lone Star Conference elected to call off the 2020 fall volleyball season because of the pandemic and elected to move it to the spring.
The Lions’ 11th-year head coach Craig Case is the longest-tenured coach in program history. With two more wins, he will becoming the winningest coach in program history. His record at A&M-Commerce stands at 184-127.
The Lions were LSC divisional champions in 2019 and are on the hunt for another divisional championship, competing in the LSC’s Central Division with 12 total matches against Dallas Baptist, Texas Woman’s and UT Tyler.
One of the top returning offensive weapons for the Lions is Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.), who was an AVCA honorable mention all-American and second-team all-LSC performer in 2019. Andersen had a stellar debut season for the Lions, as she was a formidable hitter all season. She led the team and was fifth in the LSC in kills, and also ranked in the top 10 in hitting percentage among outside hitters. She also finished in the top 10 in the league in points scored, recording 73 blocks on the year. She was also used as a six-rotation player at spots, tallying 91 digs on the year. She had 21 matches with at least 10 kills, including 24 kills in the Lions’ LSC tournament match, while also hitting better than .300 in 14 different contests.
Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) was also a second-team all-LSC honoree. She had 522 assists, averaging more than seven assists per set in the Lions; 6-2 offense. She recorded more than 20 assists in 15 of her 21 matches played, and also had three double-doubles with double-figures in digs.
Other standout returners include seniors Riley Davidson (Commerce), Destiny Greenwood (Fairfield, Calif.) and Keziah Williams (Branson, Mo.).
The Patriots lost a pair of matches to UT Tyler in the first week of the season, 25-27, 28-26, 25-15, 25-10 on Jan. 26 and then 28-26, 25-15, 25-9 on Jan. 27.
The Patriots’ leading hitters were Savannah Whitfield (2.86 kills/set, .100) and Bailey Hebert (2.14 kills/set, .066).
Setting duties have been split between Macey Winburn (4.43 assists/set) and Kayla Brock (4.29 assists/set). Alyssa Pevehouse averaged 6.0 digs/set as the top defender. Dallas Baptist averaged less than a block per set at the net.
