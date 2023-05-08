CADDO MILLS — Adrian Ramirez repeated as the overall winner of the 29th annual Caddo Mills Fox Trot 5K race on Saturday.
Ramirez ran the 3.1-mile course through the streets of Caddo Mills in 18 minutes, 39 seconds. That was faster than his 19:03 winning time last year.
Mario Delgado won the men's masters title in 19:15. He finished second overall.
Betty Rodriguez was the overall female champion in 24:19. She placed ninth overall.
Jenny Hodnett won the women's masters at 26:22.
Former Royse City police chief Tom Shelton repeated as the men's 60-plus winner with a time of 26:48, one second quicker than his winning time last year.
Shelton's daughter Sarah Shelton won the women's 30-39 division at 27:43.
The race was part of the annual Fox Fest celebration in Caddo Mills.
Caddo Mills 29th annual
Fox Trot 5K Race
Males
Overall — 1. Adrian Ramirez, 18:39
Masters — 1. Mario Delgado, 19:15
11-and-under — 1. Carson Finney, 32:24; 2. Thomas Sisco, 32:33; 3. Tristan Finney, 51:17.
12-14 — 1. Andy Everett, 21:16; 2. James Sisco, 21:40; 3. Eli Campbell, 27:26.
15-19 — 1. Tyler Hopper, 22:45; 2. Garrett Sands, 27:47; 3. Wyatt Campbell, 28:01.
20-29 — 1. Garrett Cox, 21:06; 2. Joshua Upton, 24:51; 3. Daniel Caceres, 26:14.
30-39 — 1. Chad Vorwaller, 29:49; 2. B.J. Finney, 32:24.
40-49 — 1. Fred Forman, 23:14; 2. Jason Rasberry, 24:11; 3. Jonathan Sinclair, 25:25.
50-59 — 1.Brett Foreman, 25:36; 2. Hank Havens, 27:35; 3. Rob Campbell, 28:38.
60-plus — 1. Tom Shelton, 26:48; 2. Bart Bryan, 29:24; 3. Troy Parnell, 29:38.
Females
Overall — 1. Betty Rodriguez, 24:19.
Masters — 1. Jenny Hodnett, 26:22.
11-and-under — 1. Scarlett Terry, 34:12; 2. Kinley Thomas, 39:21.
15-19 — 1. Haley Havens, 28:31; 2. Neyda A. Figueroa, 29:50.
30-39 — 1. Sarah Shelton, 27:43; 2. Jana Everett, 30:30; 3. Jennifer Pender, 37:30.
40-49 — 1. Diane Havens, 28:28; 2. Chastity Morales, 36:50; 3. Susie Kemp, 54:05.
50-59 — 1. Martha Davila, 29:22; 2. Carol Gunnels, 42:40.
60-plus — 1. Carolyn Fowler, 36:01; 2. Lesia Stowers, 54:09.
