ATLANTA — Texas A&M University-Commerce guard Chania Wright became the fifth player in program history to be named an all-American.
Wright, a 5-8 junior from DeSoto, made the honorable mention list on the NCAA Division II all-America team as selected by the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association.
In addition, it was announced that head coach Jason Burton was among the finalists for WBCA Division II National Coach of the Year.
Wright helped the Lions to a historic season, as the team went 28-3 on its way to the No. 1 seed in the Lone Star Conference Tournament. Wright averagied12.5 points per game during the season, while shooting 34.2 percent from 3-point range and 40.7 percent from the field.
During the regular season, she ranked 12th in the LSC in scoring average and 12th in 3-pointers made per game. She was also an LSC defensive player of the week and ranked 19th in the conference in steals. She recorded 20 games with at least 10 points and topped the 20-point mark four times during the season.
Wright was a second-team All-LSC selection, her second consecutive season as an all-conference performer. This is the first all-America award of her collegiate career.
During the 2019-20 season, Burton led the Lions to their most successful season under his tenure, earning LSC Coach of the Year honors for the first time in his career. The Lions tied the program’s record for most wins in a single season and qualified for the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.
The Lions also set records for wins in a regular season (26), conference wins (20), most wins in a row (25), best scoring margin (+18.4), lowest scoring defense (56.8) and highest national ranking (third).
Five of Burton’s players earned All-LSC awards, as Dyani Robinson was named LSC freshman of the year. Five of the Lions’ primary starters were also named LSC defensive player of the week. The team earned defensive player of the week seven times during the season.
Wright becomes the third player under Burton to be named an all-American.
