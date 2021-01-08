The No. 9 nationally-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce’s women’s two basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at No. 3 Lubbock Christian have been called off.
The two teams were to play at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and again at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.
The games have been postponed due to concerns related to COVID-19 within the Lubbock Christian women’s basketball program.
The Lions and Lady Chaps have rescheduled a single game on Feb. 1, at LCU’s Rip Griffin Center.
Both teams were 4-0 for the season and in Lone Star Conference play heading into the big rematch.
A&M-Commerce and LCU have met five times in history, with the Lions and Lady Chaps splitting last year in a pair of defensive battles. Neither team scored enough to reach the 60-point plateau. The last time these two teams met on the hardwood, A&M-Commerce fell on a neutral site in the LSC tournament championship game, 57-44. Both teams went 28-3 last season.
