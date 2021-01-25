COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the season-opening volleyball matches scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday vs. Texas Woman’s University have been postponed due to concerns related to COVID-19.
The Lions and Pioneers will look to re-schedule the matches at a later date. The two teams make up half of the Lone Star Conference’s Central Division this season and are scheduled to play on each other’s home floor twice.
The Lions and Pioneers will look to re-schedule the matches at a later date.
