KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Wayne Stewart has been named to the second team of the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ all-district basketball squad.
Stewart, a 6-7 senior from Philadelphia, earned NABC all-district honors for the first time in his career and gave the Lions an NABC honoree for the third consecutive season.
He ranked sixth in the Lone Star Conference and 88th in NCAA Division II with his scoring average of 18.8 points per game and fifth in the LSC and 93rd in the nation in rebounding at 7.8 per game.
He also ranked second in the LSC and 13th nationally in shooting percentage at 62.3 percent. He scored 507 points with 211 rebounds and 31 assists and was also a strong defensive presence, ranking third in the LSC in blocks per game.
He scored over 20 points in 13 games, 25 or more points five times and scored a career-best 30 points vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Stewart was featured on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays with a big dunk and was the winner of the Dark Horse Dunker online voting competition.
NABC All-District
South Central Region
First Team
Qua Grant, West Texas A&M
August Haas, St. Edward’s
Brian Halums, Arkansas-Fort Smith
Joel Murray, West Texas A&M
Jack Pagenkopf, Dixie State
Ashton Spears, St. Edward’s
Second Team
Sammy Barnes, New Mexico Highlands
Riley Farris, Fort Lewis
Chandler Jacobs, Dallas Baptist
Raquan Mitchell, New Mexico Highlands
Wayne Stewart, A&M-Commerce
Coach of the Year: Tom Brown, West Texas A&M
