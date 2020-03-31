A&M-Commerce Sports
COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce Associate Head Coach Markeith Brown has been named the 2020 NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s Assistant Basketball Coach of the Year.
Working with head coach Jason Burton, Brown helped the Lions finish the 2019-20 season with a 28-3 record, tying the program record for most wins in a single season and their .903 winning percentage was the best in program history.
The team also set program records for most wins in a regular season (26), conference wins (20), most wins in a row (25), best scoring margin (+18.4), lowest scoring defense (56.8) and highest national ranking (third).
For the second time in program history, the team was the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Lions finished second in the LSC tournament to defending national champion Lubbock Christian, a team the Lions had beaten earlier in the season.
The Lions qualified for the NCAA tournament for the third time ever and for the first time in back-to-back seasons.
The tournament was called off by the NCAA because of concerns over the coronavirus.
This was Brown’s second assistant coach of the year award but his first national honor. He earned the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Small College Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year award after the 2016-17 season.
Dawn Plitzuweit of the University of South Dakota was the Division I head coach of the year. Molly Miller of Drury University (Mo.) was the Division II head coach the year after her team went 32-0. The Division I assistant coach of the year award went to Neil Harrow of Troy (Ala.)
