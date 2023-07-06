EUGENE, Oregon — Two former Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field athletes had a big day on Thursday at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Sprinter J.T. Smith won his preliminary heat of the 100-meter dash to advance to the semifinals on Friday.
Discus thrower Joseph Brown finished fourth in his event.
Smith, who won the U.S. indoor title in the 60-meter dash this winter, began his quest for an outdoor championship by winning the first heat of the 100 in 10.02 seconds. It was his personal-best time in the event with a legal wind. He's run wind-aided times of 9.92 and 9.95 earlier this season.
Trayvon Bromell, who won bronze medals in the 100 at the 2015 and 2022 world championships, was second to Smith in the first heat at 10.05. Micah Williams was third at 10.11. Kyree King and Texas Tech sprinter Courtney Lindsey also advanced out of the first heat with their times of 10.15 and 10.17.
Smith ranked third of the 16 qualifiers for the semifinals. Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion in the 100, was first at 9.95. Cravont Charleston was second with a 10.01.
Another top American sprinter to watch, Noah Lyles, qualified at 10.05. Lyles is a two-time world champion in the 200 meters.
The men's 100 semifinals are scheduled for 9:29 p.m. (Texas time) on Friday, followed by the finals at 10:54 p.m.
Smith won the NCAA Division II 100-meter title in 2022 and the Southland Conference 100 title in 2023 with the wind-aided time of 9.92. He also won the Southland 200 title at 20.32.
Brown, who competed for A&M-Commerce from 2015-2019, was fourth in the discus with a best throw of 205 feet, 3 inches. Sam Mattis won with a best throw of 216-3. Turner Washington was second at 215-3. Brian Williams finished third with a top throw of 207-10.
Brown's first throw went 174-11. He threw 205-3 on his second throw and 191-0 on his third throw. He scratched on his fourth throw and then went 202-8 and 185-7 on his last two throws.
He competed in 44 meets during his career at A&M-Commerce, winning the NCAA Division II national championship in 2019. He was a two-time all-America selection and a six-time all-conference selection. He was also named a scholar athlete.
Justin Lewis, another former Lion, is to compete in the men's high jump at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday. Lewis tied for fifth place in the high jump at the NCAA Division II outdoor national championships in 2022, clearing 7-1.
Current Lion Leah Pettus is to run in the women's Under-20 championships on Saturday in the 100 and on Sunday in the 200. She was fifth in the Southland Conference 200-meter dash this spring in the time of 23.94.
All events can be watched on USATF.TV+. If Smith qualifies for the 100-meter dash on finals on Friday night, that race will be broadcasted on CNBC and Peacock.
