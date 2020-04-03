COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball forward Alexis Bryant has been named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball All-Texas D-II Team.
Bryant, a 6-0 senior from Pflugerville, averaged 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. She ranked fifth in rebounding in the Lone Star Conference. She reached double figures in 20 different games and recorded nine games with double-digit rebounds and seven double-doubles.
Bryant also earned second-team all-region honors to go with first-team all-conference honors as well as being named to the LSC’s All-Defensive team. She was also named as a member of the 2019-20 LSC all-tournament team as she helped lead the Lions to their second-ever berth into the LSC championship game.
Bryant was the only player in the LSC to be named the defensive player of the week three times during the regular season.
Bryant helped the 28-3 Lions to one of their most successful seasons in program history. The team tied the program record for most wins in a single season, and set the record for highest win percentage in a single season. The team set records for most wins in a regular season (26), most conference wins (20), most wins in row (25), most conference wins in a row (19), highest national ranking (third), best scoring margin (+18.4) and lowest scoring defense (56.8).
The Lions were selected to compete in the NCAA Division II tournament but it was called off because of concerns over the coronavirus.
