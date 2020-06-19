RICHARDSON — Texas A&M University-Commerce football safety Alex Shillow has been named the 2020 Lone Star Conference Fred Jacoby Academic Athlete of the Year presented by Barnes & Noble College.
The awards (one male and one female) were announced Tuesday following a vote of the league’s sports information directors. The nominees included the Academic Player of the Year in each sport as selected during the year.
The female award went to Lubbock Christian basketball player Maddi Chitsey.
Shillow is the second Lion and the first Lion football player to win this award in its 13-year history. The redshirt senior from Pflugerville is the fourth football player from any school to win the award.
Shillow has distinguished himself on the field, in the classroom and in the community during his career at A&M-Commerce. In January, he was elected to his second term as the National Chair of the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and is the president of the A&M-Commerce SAAC, which has won the last three LSC SAAC Cups and been selected to reveal multiple Make-A-Wish recipients. He was a 2019 nominee for the American Football Coaches’ Association’s Good Works Team and recipient of the NACDA John McLendon Minority Postgraduate Scholarship.
He was honored as a CoSIDA second-team academic all-America and the Lone Star Conference Academic Player of the Year in football in the 2019 season. He graduated summa cum laude with his bachelor’s degree in sports management in August 2019. He is currently pursuing his Masters of Business Administration and will return for his final season of competition in the fall of 2020.
He has been named to the President’s List four times, Dean’s List two times and LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll seven times. Shillow was also D2ADA Academic Achievement Award winner twice.
On the field, Shillow has been named second-team All-LSC in 2019 and 2017 with 159 tackles, four interceptions, 17 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and 5.5 tackles for losses in 36 games over three seasons. The Lions have gone 35-7 in Shillow’s three seasons on the field with an NCAA Division II National Championship in 2017, Super Region Four final appearance in 2019, and three overall playoff appearances.
Chitsey, an Exercise Sports Science major, picked up LSC Academic Player of the Year honors for women’s basketball with a 3.94 GPA. The senior from Wall, Texas, helped LCU to an LSC title and was the first player in the league’s women’s basketball history to claim Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and top academic honors in the same season. She was also named to the WBCA and D2 CCA All-America teams, All-Texas team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball and D2 CCA All-Region team as the South Central Region Player of the Year. Chitsey led LCU in scoring (13.5).
