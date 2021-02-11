COMMERCE — With winter weather affecting Northeast Texas and travel conditions in the area, this weekend’s Lone Star Conference women’s and men’s basketball games between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Texas A&M University-Kingsville have been canceled.
No further makeup plans for these games have been announced. Two women’s games were planned for Friday and Saturday in the Field House and two men’s games were also planned for the same two days in the Field House.
The No. 7 nationally-ranked A&M-Commerce women are 10-2 for the season and 10-2 in the Lone Star Conference following a 66-61 loss at home on Tuesday to Cameron University of Lawton, Okla.
The Lion men are 5-5 for the season and conference play following an 80-69 loss on Saturday at Dallas Baptist.
Stay tuned to LionAthletics.com and the Lions' social media channels for updates on schedules throughout the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.