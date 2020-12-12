After going 28-3 last season and finishing first in the overall conference standings, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions were picked to finish third in the Lone Star Conference women’s basketball race this season.
The Lions received nine first-place votes and 531 total points in a preseason poll among coaches, sports information directors and the media to finish third behind two-time NCAA Division II national champion Lubbock Christian, which received 15 first-place votes and 553 points and West Texas A&M, which also received 15 first-place votes and 551 total points.
A&M-Commerce set a program record for wins in a season in 2019-20 and earned a berth in the Division II postseason tournament before the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Lions split with Lubbock Christian last season, beating the Lady Chaps 59-54 in LSC play before falling 57-44 to Lubbock Christian in the LSC tournament finals.
“I do think it is going to be a fun and exciting year,” A&M-Commerce head women’s basketball coach Jason Burton said. “I think for the most part, all of us coaches and players, we are just excited to go and play basketball again.”
Lexy Hightower of West Texas A&M earned LSC Preseason Player of the Year honors. She obtained 13 of the 39 votes cast for the award. Hightower, who missed last season due to injury, was the LSC Player of the Year in 2019 after averaging 16.2 points. She shot .464 from 3-point range.
This season, 15 women’s teams will compete in three divisions (North, South and West) consisting of five institutions each. Each team is scheduled to play 20 conference games with divisional and crossover competition throughout the season. During weeks in which a team plays a divisional opponent, each institution will have one contest at home and one on the road. When a team faces an opponent from outside its division, both crossover games will be played at the same site on back-to-back days.
The conference tournament will consist of the top eight women’s teams with first-round games on-campus on March 2, followed by the four winning teams advancing to the final site at the highest remaining seed on March 5-6.
The Lions’ 2020-21 roster features a mix of new faces and experienced players. Two returning starters are at the forefront, with a duo of double-digit scoring guards in all-LSC second-teamer Chania Wright (12.5 points per game) and LSC Freshman of the Year and third-team all-conference selection Dyani Robinson (10.6 ppg).
Five other returning letterwinners are combined with three players who redshirted in 2019-20, five freshmen and a transfer who will look to build on last season’s unprecedented success, hoping to lead the squad back to the NCAA tournament for a program-record three consecutive seasons.
“Having that experience that we did last year and to win conference in the regular season and the experience to be in the Lone Star Conference championship game was huge,” Burton said. “That was something we have not seen here in 13 years. To be able to have that and come back into this season so young, we are going to need that (experience) for our young ones.”
LSC play is scheduled to begin for the Lions against St. Edward’s on Dec. 18-19 in Austin. No spectators will be allowed at the games due to COVID-19 precaustions.
2020-21 Lone Star Conference
Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
First-place votes total points
1. Lubbock Christian (15) 553
2. West Texas A&M (15) 551
3. Texas A&M-Commerce (9) 531
4. Angelo State 428
5. St. Mary’s 400
6. St. Edward’s 370
7. Cameron 336
8. Arkansas-Fort Smith 302
9. Midwestern State 261
10. Texas Woman’s 240
11. Oklahoma Christian 191
12. Texas A&M International 180
13. UT Permian Basin 156
14. Texas A&M-Kingsville 114
15. UT-Tyler 58
