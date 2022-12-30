AUSTIN — Dyani Robinson scored 23 points on Wednesday night at the Moody Center as the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team ended non-conference play with a 96-53 loss to the Texas Longhorns.
The Longhorns, who have made it to the Elite Eight round of the last two NCAA tournaments, are receiving votes in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls and moved to 9-4 on the season, having won six in a row.
The Lions have dropped four in a row to fall to 2-10 on the season.
The Lions are to play their first Southland Conference game against 5-5 Incarnate Word on Saturday at 2 p.m. Admission is free for that game in the Field House in Commerce.
Robinson, a 5-7 junior from Cypress Langham Creek, was 9-of-19 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line. Her 23 points are second-most scored by an opposing player in a Texas win this season. She is leading the Southland Conference in scoring at 17.8 points per game.
DesiRay Kernal was next for the Lions with 9 points, including a 3-point shot from near midcourt at the end of the third-quarter buzzer. Kernal also led the Lions with six rebounds.
Zaria Collins added 7 points and Mia Deck scored 5 for the Lions, who shot 36.2% from the field and 53.8% from the line.
Six Longhorns scored in double figures including Rori Harmon (15), Khadija Faye (14), Sonya Morris (12), DeYona Gaston (12), Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (11) and Shaylee Gonzales (10). Harmon, who is the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year, also led the Longhorns with 10 assists.
Incarnate Word lost its last game 57-44 to Southern Methodist. Breelyn Sanborn led the Cardinals with 12 points. Nina De Leon Negron was next with 10 points.
Following the women’s game at about 4:30 p.m. is another Southland Conference opener pitting the 4-10 Lion men against the 6-7 Cardinals. A&M-Commerce lost its last game 97-72 at the University of Texas on Tuesday. C.J. Roberts led the Lions with 20 points. Tommie Lewis was next with 19 points and Kalen Williams and Demarcus Demonia both tossed in 10 points.
Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 41 points, tying a school record with 10 3-pointers.
Incarnate Word lost its last game, 79-74 to Florida International on Dec. 21. Jonathan Cisse led the Cardinals with 17 points. Next were Trey Miller (13), Niki Krause (11) and Brandon Swaby (10).
It’s also free admission to the men’s game as part of Fan Appreciation Day.
A&M-Commerce is competing in NCAA Division I and in the Southland for the first season after moving up from NCAA Division II and switching from the Lone Star Conference.
