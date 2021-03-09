LUBBOCK — The second-seed Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team lost 78-57 to the top-seed and national No. 1 Lubbock Christian in the Lone Star Conference Championship game Saturday afternoon.
But the 13-3 Lions will continue their season after qualifying for the NCAA Division II national tournament. The Lions are the third seed in the South Central Region, which is comprised of the Lone Star and Great American Conferences. A&M-Commerce will face off against sixth-seeded Southern Nazarene University of Oklahoma at 7:45 p.m. on Friday in the opening round of the tournament. Tickets for the tournament will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
This year’s regional tournament will be hosted by West Texas A&M University at the First United Bank Center in Canyon on March 12-13-15. The top six teams in the LSC and GAC qualified, with the top two seeds earning byes to the regional semifinal.
Lubbock Christian, now 17-0, is the top seed and Southwestern Oklahoma State is the second seed. Arkansas Tech is the fourth seed, followed by Cameron as the fifth seed.
Lubbock Christian limited the Lions to 27.5% shooting (19-of-69) from the floor, while the Lady Chaps shot 52.7 (29-of-55).
Ravae Payne (Pearland) scored 14 points off the bench to lead the Lions, scoring three 3-pointers.
Dyani Robinson (Cypress Langham Creek) scored 13 points as the Lions’ only other double digit scorer.
DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.) and Chania Wright (DeSoto) each earned all-tournament honors. Kernal had six points and seven rebounds in the final after a pair of double-doubles in the first two rounds.
Juliana Louis (Long Beach, Calif.) tallied eight points and seven rebounds.
“It’s extremely tough to play a hard-fought battle, one that took everything out of us, at 6:45 on Friday night and turn around at 3 p.m. against the No. 1 team in the country on their home floor,” said Lions coach Jason Burton, whose Lions beat West Texas A&M 60-54 on Friday night. “It’s a difficult situation and I thought our girls competed as much as they could. The thing with that is, some of our shots just didn’t fall. Our effort was there though.
“This season is far from over, and there’s a lot of basketball yet to be played for us. I’m confident in this team’s ability to win games in the NCAA tournament,” he said.
Emma Middleton led the victors with 20 points and four blocked shots.
Allie Schulte scored 14 points and handed out seven assists.
Juliana Robertson managed 10 points and four steals.
Kernal, who was 6-of-12 from the field and 9-of-10 from the line, led the Lions with 23 points and 11 rebounds in the victory over West Texas A&M.
Wright scored 19 points and was 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
The Lions outrebounded the Lady Buffs 36-26 and forced 22 turnovers.
Lexy Hightower pumped in 17 points to lead West Texas A&M, which dropped to 15-6.
