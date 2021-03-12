Last year the 28-3 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team ended its season unexpectedly when the NCAA called off the Division II tournament because of COVID-19.
The 2020-21 Lions are in the same position again this year following an invitation to the NCAA Division II tournament. But this time the 13-3 Lions are expecting to play 12-7 Southern Nazarene of Oklahoma in a South Central Region quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Friday at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, on the campus of West Texas A&M.
COVID-19 has already affected this tournament as Arkansas Tech had to pull out due to COVID-19 protocols. Cameron (Oklahoma), Arkansas Tech’s opponent, was moved into the regional semifinals against Lubbock Christian.
Because that Arkansas Tech-Cameron game was called off the Lions’ game time was moved up from the original starting time of 7:45 p.m. It will be broadcast on KETR-FM (88.9).
Dealing with the pandemic and a winter storm that knocked out power all over the state has made this a “super challenging” season according to Lions coach Jason Burton.
“You’ve got to be flexible,” he said. “You’ve got to be ready to play. Half our games we’ve played without a starter for various reasons.”
The Lions at this point of the season have played only 16 games, compared to 31 at this point last year. They had 10 games on the 2020-21 schedule either postponed or canceled.
They didn’t play for eight days and then beat Oklahoma Christian 77-63 in the first game of the Lone Star Conference tournament in Commerce. Then they played games on back-to-back days in the semifinals and finals of the LSC tournament in Lubbock, beating the tournament third seed West Texas A&M 60-54 before losing 78-57 to the top seed Lubbock Christian, a two-time national champion that is currently ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II.
“It’s extremely tough to play a hard-fought battle, one that took everything out of us, at 6:45 on Friday night and turn around at 3 p.m. against the No. 1 team in the country on their home floor,” said Burton. “It’s a difficult situation and I thought our girls competed as much as they could. The thing with that is, some of our shots just didn’t fall.
“This season is far from over, and there’s a lot of basketball yet to be played for us. I’m confident in this team’s ability to win games in the NCAA tournament,” he said.
A&M-Commerce shot only 27.5% from the field in the loss to Lubbock Christian and lost 21 turnovers. The victorious Lady Chaps shot 52.7% from the field and scored 23 points off the Lions’ turnovers.
Ravae Payne, who hit three 3-pointers, led the Lions against Lubbock Christian with 14 points and Dayni Robinson finished with 13.
Robinson leads the Lions for the season at 16.8 points, while DesiRay Kernal is averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds, Chania Wright’s averaging 12.2 points and Juliana Louis averages 10.0 points and 8.1 rebounds.
Payton Jones, a 5-10 freshman from Alva, Oklahoma, leads Southern Nazarene at 14.1 points, while 5-8 sophomore Cassandra Awatt averages 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds and 5-8 senior Alexus Jones averages 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Abby Niehues, a 6-2 senior, ranks second in NCAA Division II in total blocks with 64 and second in blocks per game (3.3). She’s swatted a school-record 326 shots during her career, including 12 blocks in her last three games.
The Crimson Storm won the Great American Conference tournament after slipping past Southeastern Oklahoma State 58-56 in the finals. Awatt hit two free throws with two seconds left to give Southern Nazarene the victory.
COVID-19 affected that tournament, too. The Crimson Storm advanced to the semifinals after Henderson State (Arkansas) had to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols.
