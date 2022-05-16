GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team wound up tied for 12th place at the NCAA Division II national championships at the Chattahoochee Golf Club.
The Lions started their final round during the stroke play portion of the national championships six strokes back of the top eight teams that advance to match play. The Lionsshot rounds of 306, 305 and 309 to finish with a 920 total, seven strokes from making match play.
A&M-Commerce closed out its final season in NCAA Division II with its second consecutive trip to the national championships. The Lions look ahead to being members of NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference next fall.
“Obviously we are slightly disappointed on the overall outcome but still an incredible run from this amazing group and so much to be proud of,” said coach Lise Malherbe. “Thank you to our four seniors who devoted themselves to the program and thank you for leaving a lasting legacy at Commerce as we close out our Division II run. The future is bright and cannot wait to get back at it come August”
Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) tied for 26th place to lead the Lions (73-76-78-227) through three rounds. A four-year player for the Lions, Wongsinth finished with a scoring average below 75 in her Lion career and part of three NCAA tournament appearances.
Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) tied for 28th (77-74-76-228). Thursday was Ortiz Prieto’s final collegiate round. The Lions advanced to the NCAA national championships in both seasons with Ortiz Prieto on the team.
Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) closed out her Lion career to place in a tie for 52nd (77-77-78-232). Hempel played five years for the Lions, making the NCAA tournament in three of the five seasons. She was a three-time all-conference selection.
Karlee Nichols (San Antonio Smithson Valley) improved her score in each of the last two rounds to tie for 85th (85-78-77-240). She was part of the Lion golf team for four seasons, playing in the postseason in three of the four seasons.
Michelle Becker (San Antonio Reagan) tied for 95th place (79-77-92-248). She has one more year of eligibility.
The top eight teams that advanced to medal match play are Dallas Baptist, Anderson, Limestone, Lee, Barry, West Texas A&M, Lynn and Findlay. Academy of Art’s Anahi Servin won the individual national championship by four strokes with a score 211.
