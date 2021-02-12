LAREDO — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team fought back from a 12-stroke deficit to earn a one-stroke victory on Tuesday in the Jack Brown Memorial hosted by Texas A&M International University.
The Lions shot 935 (306-322-307) over 54 holes of action at the Max A. Mandel Municipal Course to claim victory over West Texas A&M by one stroke.
“I’m very proud of the way our team put up a fight today,” said Lions coach Lauren Mason. “Our women were able to regroup after a tough 10th hole to push on and capture the win.”
Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) was the tournament runner-up with a 230 (72-78-80). She earned her first top-five finish as a Lion.
Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) shot a 3-over 75 in Tuesday’s round to vault up to fourth place and earn all-tournament honors at 235.
The Lions are next on the links on March 1-2 in San Antonio at the St. Mary’s Rattler Invitational.
Jack Brown Memorial
1. A&M-Commerce 306-322-307-935
2. West Texas A&M 303-313-320-936
3. St. Mary’s 317-321-317-955
4. UT Tyler 321-321-330-972
5. Tex. A&M International 322-325-339-986
6. Angelo State 324-334-342-1000
7. Tex. A&M-Kingsville 329-339-346-1014
8. Western N.M. 363-335-332-1030
A&M-C golfers:
2. Inma Ortiz Prieto 72-78-80-230
T4. Sarah Wongsinth 78-82-75-235
T6. Sophie-Charlott Hempel 79-85-72-236
10. Karlee Nichols 82-77-80-239
T27. Michelle Becker 77-87-89-253
