Texas A&M-Commerce

  LAREDO — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team fought back from a 12-stroke deficit to earn a one-stroke victory on Tuesday in the Jack Brown Memorial hosted by Texas A&M International University.

  The Lions shot 935 (306-322-307) over 54 holes of action at the Max A. Mandel Municipal Course to claim victory over West Texas A&M by one stroke.

  “I’m very proud of the way our team put up a fight today,” said Lions coach Lauren Mason. “Our women were able to regroup after a tough 10th hole to push on and capture the win.”

  Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) was the tournament runner-up with a 230 (72-78-80). She earned her first top-five finish as a Lion.

  Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) shot a 3-over 75 in Tuesday’s round to vault up to fourth place and earn all-tournament honors at 235.

  The Lions are next on the links on March 1-2 in San Antonio at the St. Mary’s Rattler Invitational.

      Jack Brown Memorial

1. A&M-Commerce                  306-322-307-935

2. West Texas A&M                 303-313-320-936

3. St. Mary’s                           317-321-317-955

4. UT Tyler                             321-321-330-972

5. Tex. A&M International        322-325-339-986

6. Angelo State                      324-334-342-1000

7. Tex. A&M-Kingsville            329-339-346-1014

8. Western N.M.                     363-335-332-1030

  A&M-C golfers:

2. Inma Ortiz Prieto                     72-78-80-230

T4. Sarah Wongsinth                   78-82-75-235

T6. Sophie-Charlott Hempel         79-85-72-236

10. Karlee Nichols                       82-77-80-239

T27. Michelle Becker                   77-87-89-253

