RICHARDSON — Seventeen Texas A&M University-Commerce athletes made the 2020 all-Lone Star Conference track and field indoor track and field team.
The list included 11 Lion men and six Lion women, as well as one all-academic selection.
The all-LSC first team consists of event winners, including all members of the winning relay teams and athletes scoring 14 or more points at the conference championship meet on Feb. 21-22 in Lubbock.
On the all-LSC second team are all members of second-place relay teams and athletes scoring 8-13.9 points, and the all-LSC third team is all members of third-place relay teams and athletes scoring 6-7.9 points.
On the women’s team, A&M-C’s Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) was named LSC all-academic for the first time and was also named to the all-LSC first team after winning the 400-meter dash and pole vault. She is a three-time LSC indoor champion in the pole vault and two-time LSC indoor champion in the 400 meters. Her 22 points were the second-most in the women’s meet. Kiara Brown (Dallas Carter) was also a first-team all-LSC honoree after winning the 200-meter dash.
On the men’s team, Steven Sanchez (New Braunfels) was the top point earner for the Lions, earning 14 points in the weight throw and shot put.
Other first-team honorees were Octopias Ndiwa (Eldoret, Kenya), Josh Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada) and Dorian Andrews (Dallas Skyline).
The all-LSC second team included Lamarion Arnold (Montgomery, Ala.), Timon Kemboi (Eldoret, Kenya), Malcolm Woods (Sachse) and Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) on the men’s team and Keeley Norris (Liberty-Eylau), Danielle Nicholson (McKinney North) and Ro’Nisha Simpson (Tatum) on the women’s team.
The all-LSC third team included Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya), Cameron Macon (Dallas Carter) and Aaron Morton on the men’s team and Iniuto Ukpong (Mansfield Summit) on the women’s team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.