A busy Lone Star Conference basketball schedule continues on Tuesday for both Texas A&M University-Commerce teams.
The 13-1 Lion women, who are ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division II, are to play the 9-4 UT Tyler women at 5:30 p.m. in the Field House in Commerce.
The 11-3 Lion men are then to follow at 7:30 p.m. in the Field House against 10-3 UT Tyler.
Both teams played at home on Thursday and Saturday and have games scheduled for Thursday at Western New Mexico.
The Lion women, who lead the LSC in scoring, topped the 90-point mark for the fifth game this season as they whipped Eastern New Mexico 94-65. That win followed a huge 66-62 victory over No. 2 ranked Lubbock Christian.
The Lion women never trailed as they shot 52.5% from the field and 82.1% from the free throw line.
Eleven Lions scored, including Dyani Robinson (19), Laila Lawrence (17), DesiRay Kernal (14), Chania Wright (10), Dorian Norris (8), Asiyha Smith (6), Symmone James (6), Jordyn Beaty (5), Olivia Russell (4), Ravae Payne (3) and Juliana Louis (2). Robinson handed out a team-high eight assists. Louis led in rebounds with six. Beaty led in steals with three.
Eastern New Mexico shot just 33.3% from the field and lost 24 turnovers. Iyanna McCurdy led Eastern New Mexico with 22 points to go with seven rebounds. Meme Amanda doubled up with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
The Lion women are now 2-1 in LSC play while UT Tyler is 2-2 following a 57-37 loss on Saturday at home to Lubbock Christian. UT Tyler shot 28% from the field as Lovisa Hevinder led with 12 points and Liah Davis added 11.
The Lion men shot 18-of-32 from 3-point range to gun down Eastern New Mexico 92-60 on Saturday. That win followed a 63-59 loss to No. 1 ranked Lubbock Christian.
A&M-Commerce spread the scoring around among Alex Peavy (17), Jairus Roberson (15), Augustine Ene (12), Leo Lara (12), Alphonso Willis (8) and Demarcus Demonia (8). Roberson hit five 3-pointers. Ene and Lara hit four each.
Eastern New Mexico shot 32.8% from the field. Kentrell Pullian led with 14 points and Cornell Greenwood added 11.
A&M-Commerce is now 3-2 in LSC play. UT Tyler is 2-2 following a 74-69 home loss on Saturday to No. 1 Lubbock Christian. The Patriots shot 40.8% from the field and 81.5% from the line.
Micah Fuller, who was 5-of-11 from the field and 11-of-12 from the line, led the Patriots with 23 points. Solomon Thomas pitched in 11 and Eysan Wiley added 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.