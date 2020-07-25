COMMERCE — Kathy Goodlett, the winningest coach in volleyball school history, is one of five individuals, plus a team to be inducted into the Texas A&M University-Commerce Athletic Hall of Fame.
Goodlett, 2008 men’s basketball all-American Scooby Johnson, 2002 long jump national champion George Sheppard, 1979 All-American wide receiver Lonnie Cunigan, 1991 All-American nose guard Micah Haley and the 1987 Lion volleyball team will be inducted.
This year’s Bobby Fox Outstanding Alumni Coach Award recipients include Allen ISD Athletics Director Steve Williams and Kevin Yoxall, legendary strength and conditioning coach, most recently with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades.
The Hall of Fame will welcome also longtime Lion supporters Debby and Buddie Barnes and Sue Davis.
Details for the Class of 2020’s induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Membership in the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame is limited to former Lion student-athletes, coaches, and athletics administrators. Student-athletes must have completed their eligibility 10 years prior to nomination, while coaches and administrators must have served A&M-Commerce for a minimum of five years. In addition, the nominee must be a person of such integrity, character and sportsmanship that the A&M-Commerce family will be inspired by the recognition.
Goodlett coached the Lions to a 185-91 record in her seven seasons. The 1986 Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year mentored four all-Americans, five all-Region selections and 25 All-Lone Star Conference picks, including nine first-team all-LSC players. Under her leadership, the Lions qualified for two NCAA Division II tournaments and won two LSC regular season championships and one LSC tournament championship. Both of her NCAA tournament teams were regional finalists and national quarterfinalists.
Scooby Johnson was named a Daktronics third-team all-American, the South Central Region Player of the Year, the LSC newcomer of the year, first-team All-South Central Region and first-team all-LSC in his one year as a Lion. He led the LSC in scoring with 20.7 points per game while shooting 59.2 percent from the floor and also added 7.7 rebounds per game.
Sheppard won the 2002 NCAA Division II long jump national championship with a leap of 7.87 meters (25 feet, 10 inches) to give the Lions their first track and field national championship in 16 years. That jump still stands as the school record. He won the LSC long jump title in 2000, 2001 and 2002.
Cunigan played wide receiver in three seasons for the Lions, breaking out as a senior in 1979, when he was named an honorable mention all-American by the Associated Press and the NAIA, as well as an NAIA District 4 All-Star. He finished his career with 111 catches for 1,641 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his senior year.
Haley helped lead the Lions to the NCAA Division II football playoffs in 1990 and 1991 and win the LSC title in 1990. He was named a second-team all-American by Don Hansen’s Football Gazette in 1991 and twice named All-LSC. He recorded 119 tackles in three seasons, with 22 tackles for losses and 12 sacks. He blocked four kicks in his career.
The 1987 Lion volleyball team coached by Goodlett went 31-6 overall with a 9-1 LSC record, winning the LSC and advancing to the NCAA Division II South Region Final. The Lions had a perfect 14-0 home record and had a 13-match winning streak in the middle of the season.
Five Lions earned accolades in 1987. Alice Fortes snagged her first AVCA all-American award and Paulette Pilcik was named a second-team AVCA all-American. Both Fortes and Pilcik were named to all-region as well as first team All-LSC. Angie Buantello, Teresa McLain and Angie Neylon were second-team all-LSC picks.
