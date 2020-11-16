COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce football program will host a fall scrimmage this Saturday afternoon to showcase the Lions’ progress during the fall 2020 practice segment.
The scrimmage is slated to begin at 2 p.m. on Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium. This will be similar to a spring game in other seasons, as the Lions have been participating in a practice schedule aligned with the non-championship segment.
Capacity will be limited to 25 percent of available seating on the west side only.
Prior to the scrimmage, former Lion Football letterwinners will be able to tour the new Champions Center at noon. To ensure proper safety measures are followed, those wishing to attend are requested to email Taylor Phelps at taylor.phelps@tamuc.edu.
