COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion Athletics will be hosting a series of “Coffee With The Coaches” interactions over the coming weeks to keep Lion fans in touch with the programs.
“Coffee With The Coaches” presented by MUGS on the Square, will allow fans to interact with Lion coaches in an unstructured format at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays prior to starting their workdays. Director of Athletics Tim McMurray will present brief departmental updates at the beginning of each session.
Those wanting to participate should visit www.LionAthletics.com/coffee to sign up for spots in the upcoming Zoom chats. Limited spots will be available for each chat. Links and passwords will be emailed out to participants the day prior to each session.
For more information on the program, please contact Taylor Phelps at taylor.phelps@tamuc.edu.
All sessions are from 8 to 8:45 a.m.
April 22 — Head softball coach Richie Bruister
April 29 — Head men’s basketball coach Jaret von Rosenberg
May 13 — Head track and field coach George Pincock
May 27 — Head women’s basketball coach Jason Burton
June 10 — Head golf coach Lauren Mason
June 24 — Football offensive coordinator Billy Riebock and defensive coordinator Xavier Adibi
July 8 — Head volleyball coach Craig Case
July 22 — Head football coach David Bailiff
Aug. 5 — Head softball coach Neil Piper
