COMMERCE — The No. 14 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team split its games against No. 18 Oklahoma Christian on Sunday afternoon. The Lions defeated the Lady Eagles 3-1 in game one before falling 4-3 in game two.
The results bring the Lions to 16-7 on the season and 5-3 in the Lone Star Conference. OC goes to 21-5 and 6-2 in conference play.
The Lions return to action during spring break as they head to Austin to face St. Edward’s in a doubleheader on Friday beginning at noon. They will then face St. Mary’s on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. in San Antonio.
Emily Otto (Richmond Lamar) pitched six innings in the 3-1 victory, earning her eighth win of the season. She recorded eight strikeouts in the contest.
Alyssa LeBlanc (Katy) slugged a solo home run, and also pitched the final inning, earning her fourth save of the season.
Kinsie Hebler (Cypress Cy-Fair) had a two-RBI single.
Jodie Hill (Heavener, Okla.) and Ta’Lyn Moody (Mansfield Legacy) both had hits.
Chealsea Slider (Texarkana, Ark.) and Kimber Neal (Humble Atascocita) both scored runs.
There were a total of 23 strikeouts, including 14 for the Eagles.
Slider hit a solo home run in the 4-3 loss, her third home run of the season.
LeBlanc had a two-RBI double, while also pitching the first 6.1 innings of the game. She had five strikeouts while giving up four earned runs. Otto pitched the final 0.2 innings.
Jodie Hill (Heavener, Okla.) had a hit and scored a run. Uxua Modrego (Burlada, Spain) and Moody also had hits.
Allie Thompson (Lindale) also scored a run.
