DALLAS — The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team clinched a season sweep of Dallas Baptist University on Wednesday night in the Burg Center with a 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15 win, earning a spot in the Lone Star Conference Tournament in the process.
The Lions are now 4-6 on the season with two matches remaining in the regular season. DBU completes its regular season at 3-9.
A&M-Commerce plays host to Texas Woman’s next Tuesday and Wednesday to complete its regular season. Both matches will begin at 6 p.m.
Should the Lions sweep TWU, DBU would be the third seed, as DBU won three of four against TWU in the season.
TWU would need to sweep the Lions to take the second seed.
The Lions hit .205 for the match with 52 kills and limited the Patriots to a .057 hitting percentage with 39 kills.
Maddy Rashford (Placentia, Calif.) led the Lions with 13 kills, while Nicki Gonelli (Round Rock Stony Point), Maiya Dickie (Huntsville) and Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.) each recorded seven.
Riley Davidson (Commerce) led the back row defense with 26 digs, while Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) had 17.
Dickie added a team-best four blocks.
Natalie Sarbeck (Cy-Fair) and Aislynn Shore (Hockley Frassati Catholic) tied for the team lead with 22 assists.
Carly Earnest led DBU with 11 kills, while Bailey Hebert added 10 and Brooke Clark finished with seven.
Macey Winburn set for a team-high 17 assists and Kayla Brock finished with 15.
Alyssa Pevehouse led the Patriots’ defense with 15 digs and Earnest and Winburn finished with 13 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.