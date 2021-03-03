COMMERCE — The No. 5 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team picked up two varieties of walk-off wins Tuesday in a sweep of No. 16 Rogers State University of Claremore, Oklahoma.
In the opening game, the Lions won 5-4 in eight innings on a sacrifice fly by Avery Boley, followed by an 8-0 win in five innings in the second contest.
The Lions are now 6-4 on the season and the Hillcats fall to 4-2. A&M-Commerce opens Lone Star Conference play on Friday with a home doubleheader against Eastern New Mexico at 4 p.m.
Kinsie Hebler (Cy-Fair) led the Lions in the 5-4 win with two RBIs and Uxua Modrego (Burlada, Spain) had two hits and two runs.
Madison Schaefer (Frisco Independence) and Alyssa LeBlanc (Katy) each slugged solo homers.
LeBlanc picked up the win in the circle, striking out five and walking two in two innings of relief to move to 5-2 on the season.
Makayla Bowman and Elexis Watson homered for Rogers State.
Emily Otto (Lamar Consolidated) had a no decision, allowing three earned runs in six innings of work.
Schaefer went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the 8-0 win.
LeBlanc slugged a two-run homer and fired a one-hitter on the mound. She struck out seven, walked one, and no runners reached scoring position.
Hebler also mashed a home run.
