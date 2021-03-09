COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce’s pitching staff extended its scoreless streak to 33 1/3 innings as the No. 5 nationally-ranked Lions swept Eastern New Mexico and West Texas A&M in a pair of softball doubleheaders this weekend.
The Lions blanked Eastern New Mexico 12-0 and 13-0 on Friday in the Lone Star Conference openers and then shut out No. 17 West Texas A&M 2-0 and 1-0 in a doubleheader on Sunday, also at the John Cain Family Softball Complex.
Junior left-hander Emily Otto pitched complete games in the 12-0 win over Eastern New Mexico and the 2-0 victory over West Texas A&M. Otto fired a one-hitter in the five-inning victory over Eastern New Mexico while striking out nine. She allowed only one baserunner as she did not walk a batter.
Otto then scattered seven hits in seven innings as the Lions beat West Texas A&M 2-0 in the first game of the doubleheader. Otto walked three and fanned three.
Sophomore right-hander Alyssa LeBlanc struck out eight in four innings and allowed only three hits in the 13-0 win over Eastern New Mexico. Freshman Saylor Williams pitched a hitless inning in relief, striking out two.
LeBlanc shut out the Lady Buffs on four hits in the 1-0 victory, with one walk and six strikeouts.
A&M-Commerce coach Richie Bruister said he was proud of the pitching performances by Otto and LeBlanc.
“That scoreless streak right there gives you an opportunity to win,” he said after the doubleheader with West Texas A&M. “Got to score one more than they do and we did. Very proud of them of staying in there. They obviously pitched the ball well. We stayed focused.”
The Lions’ defense made some big plays behind LeBlanc and Otto and did not make an error in the four games.
“That’s what we live by,” said Bruister. “Defense wins championships. They played stellar. The outfield, infield, all around. Was just outstanding behind those two great pitchers today.”
Pinch runner Mairady Dempsey scored the game-winning run in the sixth inning of the 1-0 victory on a suicide squeeze bunt by Cally Pausewang.
Catcher Avery Boley drove in both runs in the 2-0 victoru with singles that brought in Uxua Modrego.
The Lions scored just three runs in 12 innings against the Lady Buffs after producing 25 runs in eight innings against Eastern New Mexico.
“Had a lot of opportunities,” said Bruister. “Just didn’t execute. We’ve got to do a lot better job of executing there so we do score more runs.”
A&M-Commerce pounded 10 hits in the 12-0 win over Eastern New Mexico. LeBlanc drove in three runs with two hits and Madison Schaefer drove in two runs with a pair of hits.
Chealsea Slider also drove in two runs with a double.
The Lions pounded eight hits in the 13-0 victory as Schaefer slugged a two-run homer.
Modrego drove in two runs with a double.
Kinsie Hebler also drove in a run with a triple.
A&M-Commerce last allowed a run in the fourth inning of a 5-4 win over Rogers State on March 2.
The Lions, who’ve won their last six games, are now 10-4 for the season and 4-0 in LSC play.
They’re scheduled to play next in Silver City, N.M. on Friday for a doubleheader at Western N.M. and then are set to play UT Permian Basin in a doubleheader on Sunday in Odessa.
LSC women’s softball
Eastern N.M. at A&M-Commerce
Game one
Eastern N.M. 000 00 —0 1 3
A&M-Commerce 802 2x —12 10 0
WP: Emily Otto (1-2), 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 9 Ks.
LP: Brook Leger (0-1), 3 hits, 7 runs, 7 ERs, 4 BBs, 0 Ks in 2/3 IP; relieved by Jordan Bowman, 7 hits, 5 runs, 4 ERs, 2 BBs, 2 Ks in 3 1/3 IP.
Leading hitters
ENMU: Azalea Martinez 1-2.
A&M-C: Madison Schaefer 2-3, 2B; 2 RBIs; Mackenzie Dugi 1-3; Uxua Modrego 2-2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Avery Boley 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs; Alyssa LeBlanc 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs; Chealsea Slider 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Kuea Angilau 1-1,
Game two
Eastern N.M. 000 00 —0 3 2
A&M-Commerce 058 0x —13 8 0
WP: Alyssa LeBlanc (7-2), 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 8 Ks, in 4 IP; relieved by Saylor Williams, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 2 Ks in 1 IP.
LP: Tava Boone (0-1), 5 hits, 8 runs, 3 ERs, 3 BBs, 2 Ks in 2 1/3 IP; relieved by Maite Bustillos, 3 hits, 5 runs, 4 ERs, 2 BBs, 1 K in 1/3 IP; relieved by Brook Leger, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 BB, 1 K in 1 1/3 IP.
Leading hitters
ENMU: Jokaira Paredes 1-2, Bella Mendoza 1-2, Mikenzey Patterson 1-2.
A&M-C: Madison Schaefer 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Uxua Modrego 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Avery Boley 1-2, 2 RBIs; Alyssa LeBlanc 1-3, Kinsie Hebler 1-3, 3B, 1 RBI; Chealsea Slider 1-1, 2 runs, 1 RBI.
Records: A&M-C 8-4, 2-0; ENMU 0-2.
West Texas A&M at Texas A&M-Commerce
Game one
West Texas A&M 000 000 0 —0 7 1
A&M-Commerce 001 020 x —2 8 0
WP: Emily Otto (2-2), 7 hits, 0 runs, 3 BBs, 3 Ks.
LP: Emilee Wilson (3-2), 8 hits, 2 runs, 2 ERs, 3 BBs, 8 Ks.
Leading hitters
WT: Shanna McBroom 1-4, Sydney Greeson 2-3, 2B; Gabriella Valforte 1-2, 2B; Steph Elliott 1-1, 2B; Erica Vessels 1-2, Hailey Neira 1-3.
A&M-C: Madison Schafer 1-4, Uxua Modrego 2-4, 3B, 2 runs; Avery Boles 2-2, 2 RBis; Samantha Dutton 2-3, Ta’Lyn Moody 1-3.
Game two
West Texas A&M 000 000 0 —0 4 0
A&M-Commerce 000 001 X —1 6 0
WP: Alyssa LeBlanc (8-2), 4 hits, 0 runs, 1 BB, 6 Ks.
LP: Kyra Lair (7-2), 6 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks.
Leading hitters
WT: Shanna McBroom 1-3, Ruby Salzman 2-3, Hailey Neira 1-2.
A&M-C: Madison Shaefer 1-4, Mackenzie Dugi 1-3, Uxua Modrego 1-3, Chealsea Slider 1-2, 2B, Ta’Lyn Moody 1-2,
Records: A&M-C 10-4, 4-0; WT 12-4, 0-4.
Next game: A&M-C at Western New Mexico, 1 p.m. Friday.
