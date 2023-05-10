COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer coach Ashley Gordon has announced the commitment of Kaydence Ramirez, a transfer from the University of Alabama.
Ramirez, a graduate of Waxahachie High School, was a first team all-district player and named the area’s midfielder of the year as the team captain.
She also played for the FC Dallas ECNL soccer club, being selected to first team all-conference and scored the game-winning goal to send FC Dallas to the quarterfinals in the playoffs. Coming out of high school, Ramirez was rated as a four-star prospect by TopDrawerSoccer.com
Gordon said, “Kaydence will make an immediate impact on our team and within the conference. She is a creative playmaker and scores goals. She has elite heading and ball striking ability which possess a threat anywhere on the field.”
“Talent wins game, but intelligence and teamwork wins championships, that’s why I chose A&M-Commerce,” said Ramirez.
Ramirez joins Marina Vera (North Texas) and Nia Chacon (Texas State) as other marquee transfers signed by the Lions this offseason.
