DENTON — Due to unforeseen circumstances in the Texas Woman’s program, the women’s soccer match between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Texas Woman’s University scheduled to be played on Wednesday was postponed.
No makeup date has been determined.
The Lions’ next match is now at UT Tyler on March 20 in non-conference action.
A&M-Commerce has played just two games so far this season, beating UT Tyler 4-3 in overtime and Oklahoma Christian 2-1.
Leslie Campuzano, a senior from Lakeview Centennial, leads the Lions for the season with four goals and two assists.
