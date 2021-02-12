COMMERCE — In order to avoid inclement winter weather next week, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women's soccer team has moved its home opener versus Dallas Baptist University to 1 p.m. on Feb. 27, at the Lion Soccer Field in Commerce.
With this postponement, the Lions’ 2021 spring season opener will be at UT Tyler on Feb. 24, at 6 p.m.
With this postponement, the Lions' 2021 spring season opener will be at UT Tyler on Feb. 24, at 6 p.m.
