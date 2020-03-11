FRISCO — Texas A&M University-Commerce’s men’s basketball season ended on Friday with an 85-72 loss to top-seeded West Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference Championship tournament.
The Lions, who were the eighth seed, finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 18-12.
West Texas A&M went to beat Angelo State 87-77 in the semifinals and then St. Edward’s 81-65 in the championship game.
The 32-1 Buffaloes will play host to the NCAA Division II South Central Regionals at the First United Bank Center in Canyon. They’ll open the tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday against No. 8 seed Colorado Mesa.
Joel Murray pumped in 32 points and handed out nine assists to lead the Buffaloes against the Lions. Murray was 10-of-15 from the field and 8-of-8 from the line.
Qua Grant chipped in 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Derrick Geddis added 12 points and seven rebounds and Zach Toussaint hit three 3-pointers to finish with 10 points.
A&M-Commerce was making its LSC-record 41st appearance in the league’s postseason tournament.
The Lions shot 50.9 percent (29-of-57) from the field, making one more field goal than West Texas. The Buffs made nine 3-pointers to the Lions’ three and 20 free throws to the Lions’ 11.
Wayne Stewart (Philadelphia, Pa.) led the Lions with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and also grabbed six rebounds.
Deonta Terrell (Chicago, Ill.) produced 14 points and five rebounds.
Darnell Wright (Chicago, Ill.) scored 11 points with three rebounds and Austin Grandstaff (Rockwall) scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high eight rebounds.
A&M-Commerce held a 35-28 rebounding advantage but lost the turnover battle 20-14.
“I thought we showed some toughness and grit,” said Lions coach Jaret von Rosenberg. “Tom Brown’s staff, West Texas, the players, they deserve a lot of credit. Obviously, they showed that over the course of the season. They’ve been so consistent, which is hard to do in college basketball.”
