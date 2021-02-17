COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce and Lion Athletics recognized Dr. Greg and Alicia Hulsey with a ceremony recently in recognition of their transformational leadership gift to the university and the Lion Sports Medicine program.
It marks the largest gift to intercollegiate athletics in the department’s 106-year history.
As part of the transformational gift, the sports medicine facility in the new Lion Champions Center at Memorial Stadium will be known as the Dr. Greg & Alicia Hulsey Sports Medicine Facility, pending approval from the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.
“It’s a great day to be a Lion and this is another example of what we do as a university here,” said University President Dr. Mark J. Rudin in remarks at the signing presentation. “We take great pride in providing our students with an experience to come to school. We talk a lot about wraparound services like financial aid and academic advising, but student-athletes take on a different type of wraparound service, particularly their health.
“It’s folks like Greg who have played a critical role in ensuring the health and welfare of our student-athletes and helping with their ability to do well on the field, but also being able to take that into the classrooms. We are really just overwhelmed with your graciousness for both of you to play such a big role in what we do at the university here.”
“As I’ve gotten to know Greg and Alicia over the last five and a half years, they’ve shown they epitomize our Best In Class mission and truly have a passion not just for this institution, but for our student-athletes and coaches,” said A&M-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray. “On behalf of our Student-Athlete Advisory Council, our department and certainly our institution, we offer our gratitude for this impactful gift.”
“From the bottom of my heart I just want to say thank you. I see the love that you give to our university and it bleeds into all of us,” said Lion Football student-athlete Dominique Ramsey, on behalf of the student-athletes. “I love this university way more because of people like you. Every injury that I’ve had, you’ve helped me come back from. I just really want to thank you for all of the support that you’ve given us.”
