COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the men’s basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Angelo State University and Monday at Lubbock Christian have been postponed due to concerns related to COVID-19.
The teams will look to re-schedule the games at later dates.
A&M-Commerce is now 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the Lone Star Conference after taking two games at home this weekend over UT Tyler. The Lions won 79-75 on Friday and 78-74 on Saturday.
The Lions went 16-of-16 from the free throw line in Saturday’s win to establish a school record for made free throws without a miss. The previous record of 14-of-14 was set on Feb. 16, 1970, in a 66-64 loss at Sul Ross State. This is the third overall perfect free throw night on record, including a 3-for-3 night vs. Angelo State on February 1, 2020.
Augustine Ene led the Lions with 21 points and six rebounds.
