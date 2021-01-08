COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the men’s basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Lubbock Christian have been postponed due to concerns related to COVID-19 within the Lion men’s basketball program.
The two teams have rescheduled a single contest to be played at Lubbock Christian’s Rip Griffin Center on Feb. 1, at 2 p.m.
A&M-Commerce is 2-2 for the season and 1-1 in Lone Star Conference play after splitting two home games this past week against St. Mary’s of San Antonio. A&M-Commerce won 65-58 on Jan. 2 and lost 68-61 on Sunday. The Lions also beat the Rattlers 85-69 at St. Mary’s in a non-conference game back in December.
Lubbock Christian is 4-0 for the season and 4-0 in LSC play. The Chaparrals have beaten Oklahoma Christian 82-70 and 80-67 and UT-Tyler 80-64 and 77-62.
Stay tuned to LionAthletics.com and the Lions’ social media channels for updates on schedules throughout the season.
