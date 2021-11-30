Texas A&M University-Commerce upped its men’s basketball record to 3-0 with a 72-65 home win on Friday over Mississippi College followed by a 74-62 overtime victory on Saturday over Ouachita Baptist of Arkansas.
The two games were part of the Lion Hoopsgiving in the Field House.
“Yeah we did a nice job in overtime,” Lions coach Jaret von Rosenberg told Charlie Chitwood of KETR-FM in a postgame interview. “Really clamped down, guarded. Finally got a couple of rebounds. I give them a lot of credit. We’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up. But they really attacked us in the second half. And we were the ones on our heels.”
A&M-Commerce outscored Ouachita Baptist 39-30 in the first half but the Tigers outscored the Lions 40-31 in the final 40 minutes of regulation to force overtime.
Jairus Roberson, a 6-3 senior from DeSoto, took charge for the Lions in overtime, scoring 10 of his team-high 26 points. Roberson was 8-of-13 from 3-point range. He got fouled on a successful 3-pointer with 37 seconds remaining and then hit the free throw to put the Lions’ lead out of reach at 84-76.
Demarcus Demonia then put an exclamation point on the victory with a dunk shot with 18 seconds left. He finished with 13 points to go with eight rebounds.
Alphonso Willis also had a big game for the Lions with 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Guard Carson Tuttle chipped in 12 points and six assists.
Ma’Darius Hobson, who was 11-of-20 from the field, led Ouachita Baptist and all scorers with 27 points. Alex Scariolo was next with 15 points and Jacob Street added 11.
A&M-Commerce outscored Mississippi College 41-34 in the second half to claim that victory. The Lions shot 50% from the field (13-of-26) in the second half.
Clashon Gaffney, the 6-9 senior from Clarksville, led the Lions with 20 points, four rebounds and five blocked shots. Gaffney is a transfer from Tarleton State.
Augustine Ene shot in 14 points, while Demonia added 11 and Roberson chipped in 10.
Tradavis Thompson fired in 17 points to lead Mississippi College and Zach Jones added 14.
Their next scheduled regular season game is at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at home against Harding of Arkansas for Education Day.
