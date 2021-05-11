DuPONT, Wash. — Texas A&M University-Commerce carded the day’s lowest round on Saturday to win the 2021 South Central/West Super Regional and earn the Lions’ second-ever berth to the NCAA Division II National Golf Championships.
The Lions shot a 54-hole total of 874 (292-294-288), winning by five strokes over host institution St. Martin’s (879). The other two national qualifying teams were Sonoma State (880) and Colorado State-Pueblo (882).
A&M-Commerce last qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championships in 1998, when the Lions finished in ninth place.
In combination, with the Lion men joining the Lion women in qualifying for the national tournament, A&M-Commerce becomes the second Lone Star Conference school to send its women’s and men’s teams to nationals in the same season, joining Northeastern State in 2004.
The Lions were exceptionally consistent on the final day, with no holes worse than a bogey at any point in the day. For the tournament, the Lions led the field in scoring on par threes and par fives.
Zach Burch (Lubbock Cooper) was the Lions’ top finisher, claiming individual runner-up honors at 4-under par 212 (73-69-70).
Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) placed fourth on the individual leaderboard with a 54-hole total of 214 (71-72-71).
The lower finishers were the key performers in the final round, as no Lion was worse than 3-over for the day.
Brody Blackmon (Sulphur Springs) had two birdies on the way to a 2-over par 74 round Saturday, and placed 26th at 7-over par 223 (74-75-74).
Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) had three birdies en route to a 3-over par 75 in the final round, placing 51st at 12-over par 228 (74-79-75). Tripp Wallace (Wolfforth Frenship) had three birdies Saturday on the way to a 1-over par 73 and finished in 58th at 13-over par 229 (78-78-73).
The Lions now advance to the NCAA Division II National Championships with stroke play on May 17 through May 19, with match play beginning on May 20 and a national champion crowned on May 21. The tournament is scheduled for the Champion Course at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which is the same course as the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic, which was played in March.
NCAA Division II
South Central/West Super Regional
The Home Course
DuPont, Washington
1. A&M-COMMERCE 292-294-288-874
2. St. Martin’s 285-300-294-879
3. Sonoma St. 291-299-290-880
4. Colorado St.-Pueblo 293-292-297-882
5. Montana St.-Billings 284-308-291-883
6. Oklahoma Christian 296-287-301-884
7. Western N.M . 290-305-293-888
8. Western Wash . 291-301-301-893
9. Dallas Baptist 297-298-300-895
10. Colorado Mesa 292-303-303-898
10. St. Mary’s 295-298-305-898
12. Midwestern St. 301-303-297-901
13. Holy Names 297-306-300-903
14. Academy of Art 293-309-302-904
15. Northwest Nazarene 299-306-301-906
16. Cal St. East Bay 307-303-300-910
A&M-C golfers
2. Zach Burch 73-69-70-212
T4. Nathan McCulloch 71-72-71-214
T26. Brody Blackmon 74-75-74-223
T51. Simon Haas 74-79-75-228
T58. Tripp Wallace 78-78-73-229
