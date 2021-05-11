A&M-Commerce Lions

  DuPONT, Wash. — Texas A&M University-Commerce carded the day’s lowest round on Saturday to win the 2021 South Central/West Super Regional and earn the Lions’ second-ever berth to the NCAA Division II National Golf Championships.

  The Lions shot a 54-hole total of 874 (292-294-288), winning by five strokes over host institution St. Martin’s (879). The other two national qualifying teams were Sonoma State (880) and Colorado State-Pueblo (882).

  A&M-Commerce last qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championships in 1998, when the Lions finished in ninth place.

  In combination, with the Lion men joining the Lion women in qualifying for the national tournament, A&M-Commerce becomes the second Lone Star Conference school to send its women’s and men’s teams to nationals in the same season, joining Northeastern State in 2004.

  The Lions were exceptionally consistent on the final day, with no holes worse than a bogey at any point in the day. For the tournament, the Lions led the field in scoring on par threes and par fives.

Zach Burch (Lubbock Cooper) was the Lions’ top finisher, claiming individual runner-up honors at 4-under par 212 (73-69-70).

  Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) placed fourth on the individual leaderboard with a 54-hole total of 214 (71-72-71).

  The lower finishers were the key performers in the final round, as no Lion was worse than 3-over for the day.

  Brody Blackmon (Sulphur Springs) had two birdies on the way to a 2-over par 74 round Saturday, and placed 26th at 7-over par 223 (74-75-74).

  Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) had three birdies en route to a 3-over par 75 in the final round, placing 51st at 12-over par 228 (74-79-75). Tripp Wallace (Wolfforth Frenship) had three birdies Saturday on the way to a 1-over par 73 and finished in 58th at 13-over par 229 (78-78-73).

  The Lions now advance to the NCAA Division II National Championships with stroke play on May 17 through May 19, with match play beginning on May 20 and a national champion crowned on May 21. The tournament is scheduled for the Champion Course at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which is the same course as the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic, which was played in March.

       NCAA Division II

    South Central/West Super Regional

       The Home Course

     DuPont, Washington

1. A&M-COMMERCE             292-294-288-874

2. St. Martin’s                     285-300-294-879

3. Sonoma St.                     291-299-290-880

4. Colorado St.-Pueblo         293-292-297-882

5. Montana St.-Billings         284-308-291-883

6. Oklahoma Christian         296-287-301-884

7. Western N.M    .             290-305-293-888

8. Western Wash    .           291-301-301-893

9. Dallas Baptist                 297-298-300-895

10. Colorado Mesa             292-303-303-898

10. St. Mary’s                    295-298-305-898

12. Midwestern St.             301-303-297-901

13. Holy Names                 297-306-300-903

14. Academy of Art            293-309-302-904

15. Northwest Nazarene     299-306-301-906

16. Cal St. East Bay           307-303-300-910

    A&M-C golfers

2. Zach Burch                   73-69-70-212

T4. Nathan McCulloch        71-72-71-214

T26. Brody Blackmon        74-75-74-223

T51. Simon Haas              74-79-75-228

T58. Tripp Wallace            78-78-73-229

