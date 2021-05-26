PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team saw its record-setting postseason run end in the national quarterfinal round at the NCAA Division II National Championships with a 3-2 loss to Georgia Southwestern.
In the unique medal match play situation, where each player’s 18-hole score was compared to his opponent’s, crucial shots went in the wrong direction for A&M-Commerce.
In the opening match, Brody Blackmon (Sulphur Springs) took the lead on the opening hole and never conceded it, pulling away from GSW’s Chase McLain on the final holes.
Tripp Wallace (Wolfforth Frenship) trailed for the front nine, then charged back late. He took the lead with six holes to play and extended that lead to four shots in the final run before taking a three-shot win to give the Lions a 2-0 lead.
The fourth match out was the crucial one, as Zach Burch (Lubbock Cooper) was edged by two shots in a back-and-forth battle with Southwestern’s Simon Estrada. After Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) had fallen in his match, the overall matchup was tied at 2-all with the final match on the course.
Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) was never out of contention despite trailing early, but a two-stroke swing early on the back nine in the favor of GSW’s Jordan Daskalos pushed the margin too large for McCulloch to overcome. The Scot lost by three strokes as Georgia Southwestern won the match, 3-2.
Despite the loss in the quarterfinals, the Lions finished in fifth place in their second-ever appearance in the NCAA championships.
