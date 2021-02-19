TOPEKA, Kan. — The Texas A&M University-Commerce indoor track and field teams wrapped up the regular season at Washburn University’s Ichabod Invitational, with numerous personal bests across all disciplines.
“I think today was another small step in the right direction for our team,” said Lions head coach George Pincock. “I know we’ve faced a lot of adversity throughout 2020 with all of the COVID and the restrictions that came with that. This week we’ve had a lot of challenges with weather and just being able to travel and get to our meet, so we’re grateful for the opportunity, but really saw a lot of people take the next step in their progression. We had PRs across all events in the throws, the jumps, and the sprints, so when you look at it in that light, we’re moving in the right direction.
“One thing I’ve talked to the team about a lot this year is ‘potential is not enough’. You have to be able to capitalize on the moment and perform your best when needed. I’m excited to head out to Lubbock next week and I think that we’ll put together our best performance out there and hopefully be able to walk away with team titles and individual titles.
“Trayveon Franklin had a PR in the long jump and is really progressing nicely. Conner Stockerl had a PR in the 200 and Dorian Andrews ran another good race in the hurdles, not a PR, but a good race. To end the night seeing each 4x400 relay run season bests was good.”
Andrews (Dallas Skyline) was the event champion in the men’s 60-meter hurdles at 8.06 seconds, improving on his provisional qualifying mark for nationals and moving up to fifth nationally in the descending order list.
Franklin (Montgomery) moved up to 10th nationally in the men’s triple jump at 14.79 meters (48-6 ¼). Other program season bests for the men included Joshua Schutter (Sachse) in the 800 meter run, Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) in the mile run, Ryan Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.) in the shot put, Steven Sanchez (New Braunfels) in the weight throw, and a time of 3:17.97 for the 4x400-meter relay team.
In the women’s 60 meter dash, Shadaria Hall improved her season-best time to 7.75 seconds. Other season bests for the Lion women included Atiana Alexander (San Antonio Taft) in the 400-meter dash, Mallory Morgan (Katy) in the 800-meter run, Evelyn Brown (Paris) in the mile run, Imani Taylor (Sulphur Springs) in the long jump, Keeley Norris (Texarkana Liberty-Eylau) in the triple jump and a 3:54.50 for the 4x400-meter relay team.
The Lions will now prepare as best as they can for the Lone Star Conference Championships at Texas Tech in Lubbock on Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.