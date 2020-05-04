Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Mostly clear skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.