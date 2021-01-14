COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced multiple schedule changes for women’s and men’s basketball relating to COVID-19 protocols at various institutions.
The women’s basketball games scheduled between A&M-Commerce and Arkansas-Fort Smith have been postponed. The Lions will now face Cameron (Okla.) this weekend, with the Thursday game in Lawton and Saturday game in Commerce. This moves up a series previously scheduled for February. The women’s program has also added a home non-conference game vs. Midwestern State on Feb. 22.
The men’s basketball games between A&M-Commerce and Arkansas-Fort Smith have been moved back a day following the completion of COVID-19 protocols. The game in Fort Smith is to be played on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and the game in Commerce is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m.
The Lion women are 4-1 for the season following an 85-82 non-conference home loss on Sunday at Midwestern State in Wichita Falls.
The Lion men are 2-2. Their last game was on Jan. 3, a 68-61 conference loss to St. Mary’s in the home opener.
