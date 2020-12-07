COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced protocols for home basketball games through Jan. 16, as well as updated schedules and tipoff times for the 2020-21 season.
For games scheduled in the Field House through Jan. 16, no public tickets will be sold. Attendance will be limited to players’ families (limited pass list) and essential campus officials. All attendees will be screened prior to entering the facility, which will be configured for optimal safety measures for student-athletes, coaches, officials and game personnel.
While fans will not be able to attend games in the Field House to start the season, all regular season games will be streamed on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network with a new hybrid pricing model and some new one-season options. In addition to live and archived streaming options which will be offered, viewers will have the option to purchase and download games from the 2020-21 season for $10 each.
